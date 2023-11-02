Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi holds 2nd conference of Pre-COP programme on Sustainable Finance

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi held on campus the second conference of its Pre-COP programme titled “Sustainable Finance, Green Investment and Energy Transition: Issues and Potential Solutions”.

The conference featured engaging panel discussions on a wide range of topics, including the role of sustainable finance in combating climate change, effective strategies to incentivise green investment, and fostering a bidirectional relationship between energy transition and sustainable finance.

The event brought together academics, renowned experts, thought leaders and industry professionals who actively participated in discussions and explored solutions for a sustainable future. These efforts were aligned with the objectives set by the Conference of the Parties (COP 28).

During his keynote address, Stephane Crouzat, French Ambassador in Charge of Climate Change Negotiations, commented, “The Paris Agreement has enabled us to steer towards a path in terms of temperature rise. Without this agreement, we would have been faced with a temperature increase of 4 to 5 degrees by the end of this century. Thanks to the dedication of all parties, we are currently facing a 2.5-degree increase, which marks a significant improvement. However, it is still far from sufficient, emphasising the need for intensified efforts and a focus on the upcoming COP 28 as a key meeting to keep alive the 1.5-degree goal.”

Dr. Salem BouBakri, Associate Professor, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, commented, “The conference on 'Sustainable Finance, Green Investment and Energy Transition' is a unique and very successful event as is a brainstorming that brought together the private and public sectors, academics and policymakers in the same place.

The main contributions of the conference discussions are the importance of cooperation to fight global warming and to achieve net-zero emissions goals by 2050, as well as to mobilising funding to enhance investments in energy transition. Those outcomes can be incorporated by the policymakers to establish a clear action plan in the COP28 UAE.”

The success of this conference further reinforces Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi's commitment to advancing knowledge and driving positive change in the fields of sustainability and finance. It also reflects the institution's dedication to contributing to a more environmentally conscious and economically viable future.

