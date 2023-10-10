UAE Council for Climate Action unveils UAE’s vision for carbon trading, pursues netzero ambitions

Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, chaired the third meeting of the UAE Council for Climate Action held this year.

The meeting, which took place at the Ministry’s headquarters in Dubai today, discussed the UAE’s preparedness for COP28 and the UAE’s efforts in achieving the goals of the UAE NetZero by 2050 strategic initiative, and the UAE's Vision on carbon trading, among other crucial topics.

Addressing the meeting, Almheiri said, “As we head closer to COP28, which we are hosting in Dubai this November, our commitment to making it a COP of real climate action becomes even stronger. The upcoming COP will be a harbinger of hope for the world as it aims to take climate action from pledges to implementation on the ground ensuring a sustainable future for the whole of humanity.”

She stressed that the UAE has a lot to offer to its people and the world in terms of preserving the planet, noting that “achieving these ambitions requires concerted efforts. Therefore, enhancing cooperation on all fronts will provide an exceptional climate experience that benefits the whole world."

She added, “With the support of our visionary leadership we are working towards the UAE’s NetZero 2050 strategic initiative and strengthening our role in the planet’s march towards sustainability. We are building on exceptional efforts and inspiring projects from all quarters for the success of this journey. I would like to emphasise here that cooperation with the private sector is vital in order to realise our vision for climate neutrality.”

During the meeting, the Council was briefed about the latest developments in the UAE’s preparations for COP28, and the efforts of the national teams to implement the UAE’s preparedness plan for the conference were also discussed.

The ongoing preparations for the participation and readiness of government agencies and the private sector to participate effectively in the conference were discussed, in addition to focusing on enhancing visitors’ experience, engaging the community, and raising student awareness about the conference and other aspects of climate action.

The Council also discussed the UAE’s plans for carbon capture. Success stories of retrofitting of government buildings were highlighted and research and development efforts by the Ministry of Education were also reviewed.

The Council discussed the outcomes of the “Decarbonization of Cement and Concrete” workshop within the construction sector, which was recently hosted by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and reviewed the latest developments in the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative.

The meeting discussed the achievements of the low-carbon development project and long-term emission reduction, and the developments of the second phase of the national measurement, reporting and verification system project. A technical team for measurement, reporting and verification was appointed that includes members from the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, federal agencies, local authorities and experts from relevant fields.

The meeting was attended by Mohammad Saeed Al Nuaimi, Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, and Dr. Nawal Al Hosany, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Green Development and Climate Change sector at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, and Ambassador Majid Al-Suwaidi, Director General of the UAE Presidency of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Conference, COP28, who attended the meeting virtually.

The meeting also witnessed the presence of Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, Assistant Undersecretary of the care and capacity-building sector at the Ministry of Education; Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of Environment and Protected Areas Authority – Sharjah; Ahmad Al Muhairbi, the Secretary General of Dubai Supreme Council of Energy; Dr. Saif Mohammed Al Ghais, Director-General of the Environmental Protection and Development Authority in Ras Al Khaimah; Ahmed Ibrahim Obaid Ali Al Ali, the Director-General of the Umm Al Qaiwain Municipality, and Abdulrahman Mohammed Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Director-General of Ajman Municipality and Planning Department.

The meeting was also attended by Aqeel Al Zarouni, Assistant Director General of the General Civil Aviation Authority; Sheikha Al Mazrouei, Executive Director of Integrated Environmental Policy and Planning Sector at Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi; Juma Alhamli, Chief Communications Officer at Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM); Vijay Somaney from Union Cement Company, along with representatives from the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, TAQA, and EGA.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.