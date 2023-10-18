EAD, GGGI partner to accelerate green development in UAE

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) and the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) announced their first partnership agreement by signing a Memorandum of Understanding to enhance green growth efforts in the UAE.

Based on the expertise that both parties enjoy in climate action and green development, this new partnership will enhance efforts to confront climate change and environment-related challenges in Abu Dhabi and beyond.

The MoU aims to establish a framework for cooperation between EAD and the GGGI, based on which projects and programmes that support relevant national plans and strategies in the UAE and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi can be implemented.

In addition, the deal will work to advance national ambitions that help strengthen the UAE's global agreements and commitments. In addition, the circular economy, a concept that includes the sustainable use of resources and their management based on the reuse and renewal of production, will be addressed through this cooperation.

The agreement was signed on behalf of Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, EAD Secretary-General, by Ahmed Baharoon, Executive Director, Environmental Information, Science and Outreach Management at EAD, and Ahmed Al Amra, representative of the GGGI in the UAE.

The signing of the agreement coincides with the start of the implementation of Abu Dhabi's climate change strategy, which was recently launched, and commits the emirates to work with its main partners to achieve the target of effective climate action at various levels in line with the UAE's strategic initiative that aims to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

EAD Secretary-General said, "The vision of EAD is to achieve a better and more sustainable future in Abu Dhabi, and to move forward towards this vision, we are constantly striving to build effective partnerships to enhance the local, regional and global position of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in this field.

We aim to protect the environment and foster sustainable development by building partnerships with local and international institutions and bodies to enhance cooperation, exchange experiences and best practices. The signing of this memorandum with the Global Green Growth Institute is as an important step to strengthen our joint efforts to confront the challenges facing us in the field of climate change."

She added, "The signing of the agreement coincides with the UAE's preparations to host COP28, which constitutes a strong motivation locally for all sectors to adopt climate action as a starting point for development, where the principles of cleaner production and work towards the economy are adopted."

"In this context, the Authority is working to strengthen its efforts in the field of climate action with its strategic partners at the national and global levels to achieve a balance between economic development and leadership in the field of environmental protection."

"It is crucial at this point to unify all the efforts to address the tremendous challenges that are putting increasing pressure on the world, especially climate crisis," said the Country Representative of GGGI in the UAE, Ahmed Al Amra.

"The UAE, as part of this world, has its share of challenges and promising opportunities, so building partnerships and cementing collaboration ties is the best approach to face these challenges and harness promises for a greener and more resilient future," Amra added.

While the UAE prepares to host COP28, Abu Dhabi, represented by its government, is ready to present to the world key success stories and lessons learned in climate action and environmental protection. Building on both agencies' extensive experiences and knowledge sharing will be a key approach for the partnership.

The Agency and GGGI will also pay special attention to the importance of engaging stakeholders from different sectors to ensure the process is being developed through a scientific and participatory approach, fostering a greener and more resilient UAE and Abu Dhabi.

As a founding member of GGGI, the UAE government started collaborating with the organisation in 2011. Since then, GGGI has supported the UAE's transition toward a greener economy. Throughout this journey, GGGI successfully supported the development of key national green growth-related strategies and plans and supported the UAE's international collaborations with other neighbouring countries in green development and climate change.

