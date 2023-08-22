IRENA to announce results of 'ETAF' initiative in Cop28: UAE official

Dr. Nawal Al-Hosany, UAE Permanent Representative to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), has emphasised the country's enduring contributions in solidifying both local and global initiatives of IRENA to accelerate the renewable energy transition. The collaborative efforts of the UAE and IRENA seek to expedite the adoption of renewable energy and enhance its role within all communities.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Dr. Al-Hosany stated that IRENA is preparing to unveil the outcomes of the Energy Transition Accelerator Financing (ETAF) platform at the upcoming 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28), which the UAE is set to host in November.

She further reiterated the UAE's steadfast support for the platform since its inception in 2021 during COP26, underscoring the pivotal role of the "Empowering Lives and Livelihoods – Renewables for Climate Action" initiative jointly launched by the UAE and IRENA this year. This platform aims to develop agricultural and healthcare aspects of hard-to-reach regions by providing them with renewable energy sources. Dr. Al-Hosani elaborated that the initiative's objective is to devise solutions for developing countries in these areas.

Highlighting the UAE's significant role in accelerating renewable energy solutions both within and beyond its borders, she noted the nation's contributions to relevant projects in developing countries and boosting overseas investments. These projects have led to the adoption of better renewable energy solutions, consequently reducing their costs.

She also stressed the importance of investing in modern technologies to accelerate the renewable energy transition, including thermal energy, geothermal energy, and carbon capture.

Emphasising the critical role of young talents in advancing IRENA's activities and the renewable energy sector, Dr. Al-Hosany highlighted the need for youth involvement in decision-making and creating sustainable, long-term solutions in facing climate challenges and energy security concerns.

She also noted the initiatives launched by the agency to support and enhance the skills of young individuals in renewable energy domains, including the "Energy Transition Education Network (ETEN)" platform.

Discussing the future of renewable energy, she stated, "Given the challenges posed by climate change and the noticeable increase in temperature, we recognise the central role renewable energy must play in achieving long-term climate solutions. The significance of energy transition applies to all levels—international, governmental, and individual—underscoring the importance of influencing energy transformation through sustainable solutions."

Dr. Al-Hosany's insights shed light on the UAE's dedication to renewable energy and its efforts in fostering collaboration with IRENA to drive the global transition towards sustainable energy sources. As the world braces for COP28 in the UAE, these endeavours take on even greater significance, emphasising the nation's commitment to combating climate change and ensuring a more sustainable future for all.

