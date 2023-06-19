Landmark Group Empowers a Sustainable Future, Expanding Solar Capacity through Collaboration with SirajPower

Landmark Group, has extended its partnership with SirajPower, a leading provider of distributed solar energy in the GCC region. This strategic collaboration aims to enhance the Group’s commitment to sustainable practices and contribute to the UAE's sustainability agenda.

Landmark Group currently has a solar capacity of 8.3MWp, with 67% of it facilitated by SirajPower. In addition, the Group has awarded an additional 2.1 MWp of solar rooftop and carport systems across four prominent sites in the UAE. The total solar capacity will be distributed among various locations, including Oasis Mall in Dubai and Sharjah, as well as two other sites in Al Quoz and JAFZA. This initiative will double the number of locations and increase the solar capacity by 25%. By deploying solar panels at these newly added locations, Landmark Group expects to offset approximately 2,485 metric tons of CO2 emissions annually.

The above projects are scheduled to be commissioned by the end of this year and will make Landmark Group one of the largest solar-powered retailers in the region with 17.4GWh annual green energy production across eight locations in the UAE. This milestone achievement demonstrates the Group’s continued commitment to sustainable practices and creating a greener future for the UAE.

The partnership was celebrated at a signing ceremony, at Landmark Group’s HQ in Dubai. The event was attended by Mohammed Abdulghaffar Hussain, Chairman of SirajPower; Laurent Longuet, Chief Executive of SirajPower; Rajesh Garg, Group Chief Financial Officer of Landmark Retail; Gaurav Mediratta, General Legal Counsel for Landmark Group and Vishwanath Raman, General Manager Finance, Oasis Mall.

Laurent Longuet, Chief Executive of SirajPower, said: The installation of 2.1 MWp of solar rooftop and carport systems across four prominent Landmark Group sites in the UAE shall play a significant role in paving the way for a more sustainable future in the country. These projects represent a significant milestone for SirajPower and reinforce our commitment to providing distinctive, solar energy solutions that enable more organizations in the UAE to build a cleaner and more environmentally responsible future.

Rajesh Garg, Group Chief Financial Officer of Landmark Retail, said: “We believe in the power of sustainable practices to create a better future for our planet. By partnering with SirajPower to further expand our clean energy base, we are taking meaningful steps towards achieving our sustainability goals.”

With this expansion Landmark Group is continuing to lead the way in sustainable practices within the retail and hospitality sectors, aligning with the UAE's sustainability agenda and reinforcing its dedication to reducing carbon emissions and utilizing energy more sustainably.

The Group is also planning to implement similar sustainable energy initiatives in the other GCC countries, further extending its commitment to creating a greener future across the region.

Landmark Group is deeply committed to sustainability and doing business responsibly with a holistic framework & pledge to becoming a circular business that is climate positive across our value chain: Sustainable Products, Sustainable Operations and Sustainable Customers

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.