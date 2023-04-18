National Center of Meteorology Announces Participation in Weather Modification Association Annual Meeting

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM), through the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP), is set to participate in the Weather Modification Association (WMA) Annual Meeting, which will take place in Denver, Colorado from April 18 to 20, 2023.



Bringing together leading weather modification experts from around the world, the event will feature technical sessions where attendees will learn about the latest research and operations in the field of weather modification including rain enhancement.



Alya Al Mazrouei, Director of UAEREP, will remotely deliver a presentation outlining the program's latest updates, achievements of its awardees and developments in its Fifth Cycle, which focuses on two priority areas including enhancing cloud formation and rain enhancement. The presentation will also highlight the program’s important role and active involvement in the upcoming 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) as well as its continued efforts to ensure water sustainability for the UAE which is marking 2023 as Year of Sustainability.



Al Mazrouei said: “UAEREP’s participation in this year's WMA Annual Meeting will provide us with a valuable opportunity to present our latest research findings and developments in rain enhancement science, and to demonstrate our continued commitment to addressing global water scarcity challenges through enhancing rainfall. By participating in such events, UAEREP continually seeks ways to broaden its collaborations with top experts in rain enhancement and weather modification to mobilize our collective efforts towards achieving global water security and improving the lives of communities in arid regions and beyond.”



In addition, Tom DeFelice, a team member of UAEREP’s Fourth Cycle awardee Dr. Luca Delle Monache, Deputy Director of the Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes (CW3E), will share a presentation on the team’s innovative research work deploying artificial intelligence (AI) to achieve enhanced precipitation nowcasting.



As part of its continued efforts to explore new opportunities for scientific cooperation and deepen its partnerships with the key stakeholders, UAEREP regularly participates in various international and hosts the International Rain Enhancement Forum (IREF) that provides a global platform for leading international and national experts, researchers, scientists, and key stakeholders to tackle pressing water and sustainability issues worldwide.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.