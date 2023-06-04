NCM: Tropical situation in the Arabian Sea updates

The numerical weather prediction models still indicate a probability of a tropical situation over South of the Arabian Sea by the end of this week.

The numerical weather prediction models still show some differences in the location, timing of formation, and its track where:

* Some models show the formation of a tropical depression on the 8th of June over the Southwest of Indian coasts, then moving to the North of the Arabian Sea towards the coasts of India and Pakistan.

* Other models show a formation of a weak tropical depression to the South of the Arabian Sea toward the west of Socotra Island.

There is no impact expected during this week on the country in case of a tropical depression formation.

The center is closely monitoring the situation around the clock and will continue to provide you with the latest updates. and urges everyone to follow the bulletins and reports issued by the center and refrain from spreading rumors.

