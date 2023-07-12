The UAE Council for Climate Action discusses updates on National Plan for COP28 Preparedness and UAE Climate Action Efforts

The UAE Council for Climate Action, in its second meeting for 2023, chaired by the Minister of Climate Change and Environment Her Excellency Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, discussed at the SEE Institute Headquarters in Sustainable City Dubai the latest developments in the country's preparations to host the COP28 conference this year, and the latest efforts to enhance the country's climate action.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, Her Excellency Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, Assistant Undersecretary for Care and Capacity Building Sector - Ministry of Education, His Excellency Abdulrahman Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director General of Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, His Excellency Dr. Saif Mohammed Al Ghais, Director General of the Environment Protection and Development Authority in Ras Al Khaimah, and Her Excellency Asilah Abdullah Al Mualla, Director General of the Fujairah Environment Agency. In addition, several representatives from various federal and government entities in the country were present.

During the meeting, Her Excellency Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri emphasized the importance of continuing efforts and enhancing partnerships that the UAE Council for Climate Action carries out among various governmental and private sectors, which effectively contributes to achieving climate neutrality in the UAE by 2050, aiming to create a more sustainable future for future generations.

Her Excellency Almheiri praised the national efforts in climate action across various relevant sectors. She said: "The UAE plays a leading global role in climate action by adopting a unique approach aimed at achieving climate neutrality through gradual emissions reduction. This has been highlighted recently through the announcement of the third version of the second National Determined Contributions (NDC) report for the UAE, in which we aim to reduce carbon emissions by 40% by 2030 compared to the business-as-usual scenario."

She added: "In order to achieve these goals, the UAE seeks to invest in sustainable technologies in all sectors in cooperation with federal and governmental institutions and the private sector, and to enhance clean and renewable energy sources. In addition to playing a major role on the global level. As part of the Year of Sustainability and our preparations to host the COP28 conference in the UAE this year, we seek to highlight our efforts in climate action and shed light on our vision to contribute to global efforts to address the implications of climate change and build a better future for humanity."

During the meeting, the important updates of the national plan for the country's preparation to host the Conference of the Parties (COP28) were discussed, along with the latest developments and achievements related to the low-carbon development strategy and the national monitoring, verification, and reporting system. Additionally, transformative projects such as the carbon market, the development program for national adaptation, the national dialogue for climate ambition, and the Climate Ambassadors program were reviewed.

The meeting also reviewed progress made on the Net Zero 2050 Strategic Initiative, and what has been achieved so far. In addition, details of the third update of the country’s second Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) report, which was recently adopted by the Cabinet as part of the country's commitment to the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement, were discussed. This includes reducing carbon emissions to 182 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent by 2030.

In relation to transformative projects - Carbon Trading, a digital platform will be developed, and services in this regard will be developed. As for the project of developing the National Adaptation Program, the meeting highlighted meetings with strategic partners. In this regard, the National Dialogue for Climate Ambition will be held on the National Action Plan, and sessions on the knowledge gap in national work programs with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change will be conducted.

