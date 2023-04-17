UAE's Year of Sustainability Launches First Edition of ‘Sustainability Guide’ to Promote Responsible Consumption

The guide is backed by UAE-based experts and inspires sustainable practices in areas such as slow fashion, food waste and plant-based diets.

The UAE’s Year of Sustainability has released a sustainability guide that will encourage the public to adopt more sustainable habits in their lives by offering practical advice, expert insights and helpful information to inspire collective action. It is available for the public to access on the UAE Year of Sustainability’s website.

This guide includes input from a selection of members from the Sustainability Experts Network, which consists of UAE-based experts with a deep understanding of the country's sustainability agenda, and aims to address sustainability in various fields by encouraging the public to build lasting sustainable habits, such as promoting food portioning, switching to slow fashion, adopting a more plant-based diet and reducing red meat consumption.

Speaking about the approach of the guide and the actions it aims to encourage, Rauda Al Falasi, Strategic Storytelling Manager of the Year of Sustainability explained: “This first edition of the guide focuses on responsible consumption and features expert-backed recommendations by Habiba Al Marashi, Sultan Al Junaibi, Ali Alshimmari and Nour Almehairi on how to approach sustainability from a multi-faceted perspective, looking at the financial, economical and health benefits of sustainable practices.”

“The sustainability guide is a much-needed resource that is made available to the public in order to enable them to adopt sustainable habits,” said Nour AlMheiri, a member of the Sustainability Experts Network, part of the Year of Sustainability. “Not only is it informative and educational, but the guide is incredibly useful in that it is designed specifically with the needs of UAE residents in mind, thus making sustainability a more attainable collective goal rather than a vague ideal,” Almeheiri added.

Hinting at the next release, Al Falasi said, “The upcoming editions of the guide will target behaviours addressing the conservation of resources and climate change.”



The sustainability guide aims to empower all those who call the UAE home to make informed choices and carry forward the country’s deep-rooted legacy of sustainability that its ancestors practised by consuming resources more responsibly, thus ensuring a more sustainable future for the generations to come.

To download the guide, visit the official UAE Year of Sustainability website.

The guide can also be downloaded by clicking the following link.

Follow the Year of Sustainability on social media @uaeyearof to stay updated on the initiative and upcoming activations.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.