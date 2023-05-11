US President expresses gratitude to UAE for Joint efforts in advancing 'Agriculture Innovation for Climate' initiative

The President of the United States Joe Biden extended his appreciation to the United Arab Emirates for their fruitful partnership with the United States in organising the "Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate" initiative (AIM for Climate / AIM4C) ). This collaborative effort focuses on doubling investment in climate-smart agriculture and advancing global food system innovation, highlighting the commitment of both nations to address pressing climate challenges.

The culmination of the Aim for Climate summit, which started on 8th May in Washington DC, saw collaboration between the US Department of Agriculture and the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment in organising the event.

Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, and numerous ministers, government officials, and non-government representatives from several partner countries were in attendance.

In a recorded address to the summit attendees, President Biden emphasised the crucial role agriculture plays in tackling the challenges of the global climate crisis. He highlighted the success of the AIM for Climate initiative, which, since its inception two years ago, has drawn partners from across the globe to collaborate on solutions that enhance sustainable agricultural innovations.

President Joe Biden said: "Agricultural innovations have successfully safeguarded and enhanced the lives of billions worldwide. By working together, we can further strengthen global food supplies, boost farmers' incomes, and protect our planet for future generations who rely on our actions today."

Launched in 2021 as a collaborative effort between the UAE and the United States, the AIM for Climate initiative was introduced during COP26 in Glasgow. At the "Agricultural Innovation for Climate" summit, over $13 billion in commitments were announced for investment in innovative agricultural systems and projects. Furthermore, the initiative's partnerships have expanded to include over 500 governmental and non-governmental organisations worldwide.

In his address to the audience, John Kerry, the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Affairs, expressed his satisfaction with the collaboration between the UAE and the US in launching the Agricultural Innovation for Climate initiative two years ago during COP26 in Glasgow. He emphasised the significance of the initiative's success thus far. Kerry noted that agriculture accounts for approximately 33% of global carbon emissions, and attaining climate neutrality would only be possible by implementing transformative solutions for agricultural systems. He described the challenge as a crucial battle that must be won by applying practical solutions, as many lives depend on it.

Mariam Almheiri expressed her gratitude to US President Joe Biden for his significant support of the Agricultural Innovation for Climate initiative, expressing her confidence in the initiative's ability - in cooperation with partners worldwide - to bring about tangible positive change in investment in sustainable agricultural innovations and to enhance its role in promoting global food security and mitigating the impacts of climate change. She also extended special thanks to US Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and his team for their contribution to the success of the initiative in collaboration with the UAE and participating countries and organizations, and for demonstrating the world's ability to find practical and innovative solutions to develop the agriculture sector globally.

Almheiri said, "As the UAE prepares to host the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP28, we are eager to maintain momentum by leading discussions on developing global agricultural systems. The transformation of food systems will be one of the main topics on the agenda of the global conference, as part of the intensified efforts to modernise our global food systems and enhance their responsiveness to climate challenges, food security, and nutritional concerns worldwide."

Almheiri added: "As COP28 approaches, we reaffirm our commitment to addressing climate change and food security issues. By working together, we can discover innovative solutions to our challenges and create a more sustainable and equitable future for all."

Mission "Innovation for Climate Change, Food Security, and Agriculture"

On the final day of the AIM for Climate Summit, the mission "Innovation for Climate Change, Food Security, and Agriculture" was launched. The mission aims to mobilise more investments and support to expand the global scope of agricultural and climate innovations by proposing mechanisms to encourage innovation in climate, food security, and agriculture. This coincides with the United Nations Climate Change Conference "COP28" to be hosted by the United Arab Emirates later this year.

The announcement occurred during the last day of the AIM for Climate summit, at a High-Level Plenary session attended by Mariam Almheiri featuring an impressive lineup of speakers, including Nobel Laureate and Professor at the University of Chicago Michael Kremer, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and Enterprise Neurosystem representatives.

"Innovation for Climate Change, Food Security, and Agriculture" aims to catalyse increased global investments to bolster efforts in advancing climate-smart agriculture worldwide. It will propose mechanisms to encourage innovation in climate, food security, and agriculture leading up to the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP28, hosted by the UAE in November.

Announcement of AIM4C "Leveraging the Power of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning" Award Winner

During the session, representatives from Enterprise Neurystem, a research community consisting of prominent academic institutions and a group of scientists and experts from top American technology companies, announced that AgroSpace had won the grand prize for the Agricultural Innovation for Climate initiative, "Harnessing the Power of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning."

As part of the award, the company will receive $5 million in in-kind resources to develop its project, "Revolutionizing Remote Sensing for Food Security." Additionally, they will be granted a one-year subscription to the Kove:SDM operating system, which specialises in managing artificial intelligence systems. AgroSpace will also benefit from the expertise, insights, and consultations of an elite group of Enterprise Neurystem experts and scientists, particularly in artificial intelligence, data science, software, and hardware, to support the company's groundbreaking project.

