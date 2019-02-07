Jury convicts Iowa woman in death of infant found in swing

By AP

Jurors have found an Iowa woman guilty in the death of her infant son, whose lifeless body was found in a baby swing.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports it took the jury about four hours Wednesday to find 21-year-old Cheyanne Harris guilty of first-degree murder and child endangerment causing death.

The charges stem from the death of 4-month-old Sterling Koehn , whose body was found Aug. 30, 2017, in a maggot-infested diaper at an apartment in Alta Vista.

First responders found his body in a sweltering bedroom in a baby swing.

An autopsy shows he died of malnutrition, dehydration and an E. coli infection.

First-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

The baby’s father, Zachary Koehn , already has been sentenced to life in prison in the case.