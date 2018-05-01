134 drug seizures at Dubai Airports in Q1 of 2018

Dubai Customs announced 134 drug seizures at Dubai Airports in the first quarter of 2018.

According to a statement, the weight of the seized drugs was 119.6 kg compared to 3.8 kg in the same period in 2017.

Dubai Customs plays a pivotal role in protecting society and preventing drugs from entering the UAE based on the latest and most advanced technologies and the high level of skills and experience of its staff.

Ibrahim Al Kamali, Director of Passenger Operations at Dubai Customs, said the biggest seizure using the smart inspection system was 25.5 kgs of marijuana concealed in a passenger’s bag.

"The new system has thwarted a number of other smuggling attempts the seizure of 10 kgs of marijuana and another of 5.4 kgs of marijuana. A total of 41 kgs of marijuana was seized since the implementation of this new smart system last March," he added.

Al Kamali noted that cooperation at a federal level is very important to maximise efficiency in protecting the UAE from the perils of drugs following the directives of the UAE leadership.