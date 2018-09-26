23 kids fell to their death from balconies in the past 6 years

By Staff

A total of 23 children fell to their death, and 11 others got injured in accidents related to falling from buildings in the country in the past six years, according to the Arabic daily Emarat Al Youm newspaper.

All the children were aged between two and five years, and the accidents took place between the years 2013 to September 2018.

Negligence was the main cause of most of these accidents which tended to happened while parents were away for work or busy.

The other reason is that residents leave pieces of furniture near windows or around them, which curious children can get on top off, open windows, lose their balance and fall.

Police have warned that despite the new safety rules, parental neglect can lead to more such tragedies.



Civic and police officials are stepping up efforts to minimise risks of these accidents.

The public are urged to lock their windows and to place aluminium barriers at windows to prevent children from falling out.

