3 - year sentence for two Africans who kidnapped and stole money from a woman in Ajman

By Staff

The Ajman Criminal Court, headed by Judge Abdul Samad Mohammed Al Amoudi, and in presence of Judges Ibrahim Mohammed Abdullah Al Kamali and Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Dasouqi, sentenced two men of African nationality to three years jail, along with a 10,000 dirham fine that would be divided equally between them. One man is 34 years of age while the other is 24 years old. They are to be deported from the state for abduction, assault, beating, and stealing money from a woman of the same nationality.

Details of the case came from a report done by the victim to the Al Jurf Police Station in Ajman about the assault. She said that they attempted to kidnap her by opening the doors to the taxi cab she got in. They then beat her, took her bag, and tried to kidnap her.

Further investigations revealed that the event took place on July 13, while the victim was leaving her office in a market in Ajman heading to the taxi stand. She noticed two people following her. When she tried to ride a taxi, the first accused boarded the front and the second accused forced himself on her, in attempts to take her to another emirate. Then, the taxi driver stopped near a petrol station and asked them to leave the vehicle. Soon the commotion was seen by the public and all hurried to help.