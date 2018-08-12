A Swedish Women deported from Dubai after attempting to enter with an expired passport

By Staff

His Excellency Esam Issa Al Humaidan, Attorney General of Dubai, today confirmed that the Dubai Public Prosecution has completed investigations and closed the case involving a Swedish national who attempted to enter the UAE on an expired passport.

The incident started with the arrival of the accused with her daughter from London Gatwick Airport on board an Emirates flight. She attempted to enter the country using a Swedish passport, which had already expired on June 10, 2018. She was advised by the immigration officer that she could not enter the country with an expired passport. She then produced an Iranian passport, and was informed by the officer that she could enter the country by issuing a new temporary visa, which allowed a 96-hour stay, and had to change her departure flight according to the new visa.

Ms. Hollman refused angrily due to the additional payment fees the process would require, and proceeded to verbally insult the immigration officer and take photos of the officer via her phone.

A legal claim was issued against Ms. Holman with charges of profanity and photographing a government official at the border crossing, a restricted area. The woman and her child remained together in the airport security office for less than 24 hours while services were provided to them, taking into full account and consideration of her 4-year-old daughter. Her father received her immediately upon his arrival and they subsequently departed the country. The prosecution decided to drop the charges against Ellie Hollman and to deport her instead.