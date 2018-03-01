Abu Dhabi Federal Appeal Court finds Gulf national innocent, places another in counselling centre

The Abu Dhabi Federal Appeal Court in its session on Wednesday cleared the charges against 37-year-old Gulf national, "K. M. M. B," and placed him in one of the psychiatric treatment centres to receive the necessary care.

The State Security Prosecution had accused him of establishing and managing accounts on social media to spread information, which is offensive to the security bodies in a brotherly country, and insult one of its figures, harming the country’s higher interest. It also accused him of spreading information that is offensive to the country.

In another case, the Abu Dhabi Federal Appeal Court ruled to place the accused, "N. R. A. N," (a Gulf national) in one of the Counselling Centres of the Ministry of Interior, while keeping him under surveillance and prohibiting him from travelling for six months with the charge of "terrorist risk."