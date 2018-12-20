Abu Dhabi Federal Appeal Court rules on security cases

By Wam

At the end of its session on Wednesday, the Abu Dhabi Federal Appeal Court issued rulings to imprison and deport several suspects from security cases and sent others to counselling centres. It also acquitted one defendant of the charges.

The court sentenced "A. A. A. A." to five years in prison and deportation from the country after the sentence’s completion. It also ordered a fine of AED1 million, the confiscation the of communication devices, and obliged the suspect to pay judicial expenses for promoting Daesh. However, the suspect was found innocent of the charge of joining a terrorist organisation.

It also sentenced "N. A. A." to five years in prison and ordered a fine of AED5,000, as well as deportation from the country after the sentence’s completion. It also obliged the suspect to pay judicial expenses.

The court found "S. M. A. A." innocent of all charges and ordered the removal of information related to the suspect’s offences. But it also committed the suspect to a specialist psychological treatment centre, according to mandated conditions.

The court ordered "S. Y. M. A" to seek treatment in a counselling centre, placed the suspect under surveillance and banned travel for six months starting from the date of the ruling.

In the final case, the court sentenced "A. S. A." to three months in prison in absentia, ordered a fine of AED15,000, suspended the sentence for three years beginning from the date of the ruling, ordered the confiscation of explosives, and obliged the suspect to pay judicial expenses.

The court postponed, until 25th December, rulings and hearings for other security cases.