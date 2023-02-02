Abu Dhabi Police arrest a reckless driver over serious violations

Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with the Monitoring and Control Centre, arrested a reckless driver over committing three serious traffic violations.

The driver dangerously overtook other vehicles on the right, overtook from the road shoulder, and failed to keep a sufficient safety distance. He caused traffic mess and endangered the safety of drivers, the police said.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate at Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers to avoid wrong overtaking other vehicles, and to ensure that the road is clear in the event of overtaking or changing lane.

The police also advise motorists not to overtake any vehicle except from its left side, not to change lanes recklessly because this poses risk to the driver and the others, and to use traffic signals when you change the lane.

Drivers are also warned not to overtake from the road shoulder, because it is designated for emergency cases. They must also keep a sufficient and safe distance, avoid sudden stops without warning on the roads, respect traffic rules and driving ethics, and avoid misbehaviors on roads.

