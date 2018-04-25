Abu Dhabi Police arrests 20 drug dealers

The Abu Dhabi Police has arrested 20 people of Asian origin who have been accused of dealing in heroin and crystal meth and confiscated 20 kilogrammes, of both drugs, in a series of operations carried out by the Drug Control Directorate of the Criminal Security Sector.

Drug control officers identified the lead dealer who resides abroad and manages a network of dealers of the same nationality in the UAE.

Colonel Taher Ghareeb Al Dhaheri, Director of the Drug Control Directorate, said that they caught the suspects in groups as they did not know each other, during secret operations launched by drug control officers.

Al Dhaheri added that the support of the wise leadership for the efforts to combat drugs and the desire of the police leadership to provide the Drug Control Directorate with the latest equipment have improved their methods of tackling drugs, addressed cross-border issues and dismantled organised gangs.

He also noted that their drug control teams captured the 20 suspects after tracking them for three months.

The Drug Control Directorate cooperated with undercover agents to ensure the success of the operation and track the methods and movements of the suspects; Colonel Al Dhaheri further added while stressing that the Abu Dhabi Police is capable of monitoring and arresting these gangs, to protect the community from the dangers of drugs.

He urged community members to report any suspicious movements or behaviour on the number, 999, of the Abu Dhabi Police Command and Control Centre, or to the Aman Service on 8002626, or any police station.