Abu Dhabi Police arrests phone fraud gang

Abu Dhabi Police have arrested a gang of 11 people of Asian origin who committed phone fraud, which targeted victims in various areas of the country.

Colonel Mubarak Saif Al Sabousi, Director of Al Ain Police Directorate in the Criminal Security Sector, said that they received recent reports in Hili Police Station of unidentified people committing phone fraud against citizens and residents.

In coordination and cooperation with the Dubai Police, they arrested 11 people who sent phone messages to deceive recipients into thinking that they had won prizes, and then asked for their bank details to deposit the winnings, he added.

The gang, which possessed credit cards, bank transfers receipts, cheque books, phone sim cards and money, confessed to committing the crime and were referred to public prosecution to continue legal procedures, he further added.

Colonel Sabousi praised the efforts of the police team and highlighted the importance of the cooperation between community institutions and individuals with Abu Dhabi Police in promoting community awareness, as part of its campaign, titled, 'Be Cautious,' which aims to raise awareness about new methods of fraud that are used to deceive the public while asking them to take advantage of their growing need to use smartphones and new technologies.