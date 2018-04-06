AD Police arrest man for planting "marijuana" in his house

Abu Dhabi Police have arrested an Asian man for planting "marijuana" at his residence for experimental purposes and expansion of cultivation of a number of seedlings if proven successful.

Colonel Taher Ghareeb Al Dhaheri, Director of the Directorate of Drug Control at the Criminal Security Sector, said that after verifying the information and taking the necessary legal actions, a team of the Directorate was formed to inspect the suspect's house and arrested him. The seedlings were found despite the measures and precautions of the accused to conceal the cultivation of the drug.

During the investigation, the suspect admitted to planting the marijuana, however, his attempt failed. The case was referred to the Public Prosecution to complete the legal proceedings against him.

"Citizens and residents should cooperate with the police and report any illegal or suspicious acts or behaviour to combat drug dealers, smugglers, and drug traffickers and help us strengthen our response in this regard," Al Dhaheri added.