ADJD settles legal status of 400 workers

The Labour Reconciliation Committee in the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, ADJD, in cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, successfully ended a collective labour dispute of 400 workers by settling their legal status and paying all their dues, which amounted to about AED3 million.

The matter was resolved in a record period of one week through liquidating the company's bank guarantee, and the necessary measures to transfer the willing workers' residences under other companies and provided travel tickets for those wishing to return home.

The Labour Emergency Committee, consisting of representatives of several entities with the same jurisdiction, went to the workers' housing immediately after being informed about their plight. The company's owner was informed to provide food for the workers. Then, the committee liquidated the company's bank guarantee to use in paying workers ' dues and providing tickets for those wishing to return home.

On the other hand, the labour court, which immediately took action, moved through the mobile court today to the workers ' accommodation in the presence of representatives of both the Bangladeshi and Nepalese embassies, to implement the reconciliation in terms of paying the dues and settling the legal status of the workers according to their wishes, and providing return tickets to those who wish to go back home. Also, the settlement procedures have been authenticated for the employees of the company who did not initiate cases before the Labour Court. The number of workers who raised labour issues stands 90 out of a total of 400.

The UAE through its legislation has paid considerable attention to alternative solutions, resolving issues amicably, and contributing to the promotion of social and economic stability and confidence among members of society, in addition to saving time, effort and expense to the litigants.