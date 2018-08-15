Dh6m of counterfeit goods confiscated in Ajman

By Wam

The Department of Economic Development - Ajman has confiscated more than 60,000 fake goods of well-known brand names, worth around AED6.2 million in two warehouses in Al-Jaraf Industrial Area.

The move falls within an inspection campaign carried out by the Department of Combating Commercial Fraud, in line with efforts to secure the markets and combat commercial fraud, and ensure maximum customer protection. All necessary legal actions were taken, and penalties have been imposed against the violators, following the confiscation of counterfeit products, which included shoes, perfumes, clothing, bags and leather products.

Majed Al Suwaidi, Director of the Control and Consumer Protection Department at the DED - Ajman, said, "The seizure of counterfeit goods came in response to a complaint citing the circulation of non-genuine copies of international brands in the Al-Jaraf Industrial Area," adding that DED considers protection of customer rights utmost priority.

"The success of the inspection campaign is a result of our fruitful cooperation with Ajman Police, and fits within our continuous efforts to remain united against negative practices and take legal measures against violators to ensure safe and investment-conducive environment in the emirate."

"We are keen to continue our efforts aimed at ensuring customers’ security and rights of companies and international brands, through constant inspection and awareness campaigns," he added.