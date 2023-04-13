Dubai Customs Nabs Asian Traveler Smuggling 880 Grams of Pure Heroin

By E247

: Dubai Customs continues to deliver crushing blows to those who promote prohibited substances as part of their duty to protect the borders against any illegal smuggling attempts. In a recent incident, Dubai Customs inspectors at Terminal 2 of Dubai International Airport foiled an attempt to smuggle 880 grams of pure heroin, ingeniously concealed in seven packages that were stuffed inside the suitcase poles, a laptop, and the bottom of the shoes being worn.

Director of Passenger Operations Department, Ibrahim Kamali, expressed his confidence in Dubai Customs' unwavering commitment to thwarting all attempts by smugglers to transport illicit substances. With a 100% Emiratization rate for inspection officers and inspectors, as well as access to state-of-the-art inspection devices and smart monitoring systems, Kamali highlighted the department's efficiency and capacity in detecting such activities. This recent seizure is a testament to the department's investment in the continuous training and development of inspectors.

Upon suspecting the passenger, a thorough search led to the discovery of seven carefully concealed packages filled with heroin in luggage compartments.

Al Kamali clarified that Dubai Customs' electronic control system is a smart and innovative mechanism that relies on the efficiency of its operational processes.

The mechanism seamlessly connects relevant inspection departments using electronic systems, monitoring and auditing mechanisms to ensure efficient and professional inspection operations. This is achieved using electronic systems, skilled human resources, and data analysis to guarantee the quality and efficiency of outputs. These measures have been effective in controlling smugglers, and their impact can be seen on the ground.

Al Kamali praised the vital role played by customs officers in thwarting various smuggling attempts, despite their multiplicity and new methods that were not previously known. He emphasized that Dubai Customs is always on the lookout for these attempts that aim to achieve illegal quick gains, impact the health of individuals in society, harm the interests of companies and the national economy.

Al Kamali emphasized that Dubai Customs is consistently vigilant in offering specialized training and awareness workshops to customs officers, as part of their ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking. These include identifying different types of drugs, methods of smuggling, monitoring and detecting drugs in the field, identifying forged and counterfeit items, developing security awareness, handling hazardous materials, and mastering the techniques of searching individuals and luggage. Additionally, officers will receive training in effective communication skills, negotiation, dialogue, and persuasion.



