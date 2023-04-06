Dubai Police Arrest 88 Street Vendors Since Beginning of Ramadan

By E247

Since the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, the Infiltrators Control Department at Dubai Police, in collaboration with police stations and strategic partners, have arrested 88 street vendors and seized several vehicles used to illegally sell fruits and vegetables in violation of public health and safety regulations.

Colonel Ali Salem Al Shamsi, Director of the Infiltrators Control Department in the General Department of Criminal Investigations, stated that the arrests of the vendors and the seizure of these non-compliant vegetable-selling vehicles is part of the efforts of the Dubai Police and its strategic partners to eliminate negative behaviours and ensure the highest levels of security and safety for community members.

Colonel Ali Salem explained that such phenomena would continue if community members showed interest and engagement, especially in labour-gathering areas and near their residences. He warned the public against purchasing vegetables, fruits, and other food products from street vendors or unlicensed vehicles parked on public roads. He advised dealing only with licensed establishments to secure food needs while preserving their health and food safety.

Colonel Ali Salem added that the risks of purchasing food products from street vendors or unlicensed vehicles parked on public roads are significant, as these products may be of unknown origin, expired, and may not have undergone proper quality control checks to ensure their safety and compliance with standards. In addition, they may violate health regulations and food safety standards, with poor display and storage potentially leading to product damage and serious health risks for consumers.

Major Jassem Muhammad Al Duhail, Head of the Violators Control Department, said the Dubai Police, in cooperation with partners, continuously monitors violators through planned campaigns and surprise inspections. He urged the public to communicate with the competent authorities to report any violations.

