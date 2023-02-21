Dubai Police Arrests Killer in 3 Hours Using Artificial Intelligence

By Emirates247

A dispute over AED 60 led to a fight between two Asian nationals, which resulted in the death of one of them. The suspect fled to an unknown location. However, the police in Al-Rafaa station arrested the perpetrator within three hours using artificial intelligence (AI) and cameras, along with speedy mobility. The suspect was later transferred to prosecution to complete the investigations, after confessing to his crime.

Colonel Omar Mohammed Ben Hammad, Director of the Al-Rafaa police station, stated in an interview with "Al Bayan" that Dubai Police have a sophisticated system of modern security technologies that contribute to reducing crime and quickly arresting criminals. The system includes face recognition cameras, and AI technologies for tracking in all its forms. In addition, the police force is equipped with the latest detection methods, which help in the speedy arrest of suspects.

The incident started when the police received a report of an Asian man being stabbed on the street between cars. A special team from the Al-Rafaa station arrived within three minutes, and the ambulance also arrived quickly, where the victim was transported to the hospital. Later, it was discovered that he had passed away due to stab wounds in the chest. Quick measures were taken to pursue the suspect who disappeared from the scene of the incident, leaving the weapon of the crime, a sharp knife, behind.

Colonel Ben Hammad clarified that AI technologies and modern cameras were used to track the suspect, in addition to the efficiency and speed of movement of the search and investigation teams in the station. The General Department of Criminal Investigation also participated in the operation, leading to the arrest of the suspect who was hiding in a building far from the scene of the incident.

The police handled the suspect with high professionalism, especially since he tried to escape again, and he was taken to the station for questioning. The suspect admitted that he had a dispute with the victim over AED 60. He bought the knife to threaten the victim, but the situation escalated, and he stabbed him several times, causing fatal injuries.

