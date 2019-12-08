Dubai Public Prosecution tried Asian who hid 99 heroin capsules in his gut

By Staff

Dubai Public Prosecution started the trial of an Asian who followed the instructions of a drug dealer in his country, in exchange for money. The man brought in 99 heroin capsules, which he stored in his gut, weighing more than one kilogram, despite the fact that it posed a great risk to his safety.

A witness from Dubai Police reported that he suspected the defendant when upon his arrival at Dubai International Airport. He was asked by the specialists if he possesses any prohibitions as he appeared to have signs of fatigue on his face. Soon a device was used on him that detected the contents of the viscera, and foreign bodies were detected inside his intestine. He was taken to the General Administration of Narcotics Control, and then to Rashid Hospital, where he remained for several days till all the heroin capsules were removed from his gut.