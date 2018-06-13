Jail, fines for causing road death of man in Al Ain

The traffic court has convicted two men who caused the death of a 19-year-old Arab man in Al Ain.

They were sentenced to one year in prison and fined Dh20,000 each.

The second defendant was fined an additional Dh20,000 for attempting to escape the police.

The men’s two vehicles were also confiscated and their driving licenses stopped, according to Emarat Al Youm.

The incident occurred on June 2. The two jailed men were racing when one of them lost control of their car and hit the deceased.

Traffic patrols quickly arrived at the site and managed to catch the driver who caused the accident.

He was taken to hospital and the driver of the other vehicle was soon arrested after fleeing the scene.