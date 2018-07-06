Man bought stolen phone

A man in Dubai didn’t think that buying a phone with a low price could land him in jail, but it turned out that the device was stolen, Al Bayan newspaper said.

He was walking home when he was offered a smartphone from somebody who said he was going through financial difficulties and would have to sell it at a low price.

He bought the phone happily, and was preparing to travel back to his country thinking he had the deal of life.

The man was surprised to be arrested at the airport. The real owner of the phone had reported it stolen.

The man did not believe what was happening to him and asserted that he had not stolen the phone, but bought it from an anonymous person before traveling.

He was transferred to the competent authorities for investigation.