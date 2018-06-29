Man breaks his colleague’s teeth in fight over washing the dishes

An Asian man was hit in the mouth and lost teeth after being attacked by his housemate at Jamal Abdel Nasser Street in the Al Majaz area of Sharjah. The incident occurred after a fight over washing the dishes, according to Arabic daily, Al Bayan.

The Sharjah Criminal Court heard a statement from the victim. He said that he lives with the accused in a joint apartment and that the fight had resulted in the loss of two teeth.

The accused confessed to assault and causing the injury, and said that the fight was from both sides. He had not intended to cause any particular harm, and said that they have been living together for some time with respect.