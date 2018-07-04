Man steals from his fiancée's house to buy her a car

The Ras Al Khaimah Court of Appeals heard that a Gulf man accused of stealing Dh130,000 as well as gold and watches from his fiancée's house bought her a car and gifts with the stolen money, according to Arabic daily, Emarat Al Youm.

Last May, the criminal court sentenced the accused to two years' imprisonment and to be deported from the country.

The defence lawyer, Mahmoud Shabel, said that his client is suffering with psychological issues including depression, sleep disturbances, and aggressive and emotional behavior that makes him lose control of his actions. He requires continuous treatment.

He explained that the defendant was under the influence of mental illness when he stole the items.