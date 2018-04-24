Over 11,434 speedsters, 2,375 red-signal jumpers booked in Abu Dhabi in Q1

By
  • Wam
Published

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate, Abu Dhabi Police, revealed that 11,434 vehicles were booked for exceeding the speed limit on the emirate’s roads while 2,375 others were caught running red signals in the first quarter of the year.

Brigadier Khalifa Al Khaili, Director of the Directorate, urged motorists to slow down while approaching intersections and light signals to avoid breaking traffic rules.

"Speed and red-signal violations are dangerous and may cause fatal traffic accidents," he warned.

He further said that any motorist found jumping red signals will face a fine of AED1,000, have his vehicle impounded for 30 days and get 12 black points added to his traffic record.

