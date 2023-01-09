Ras Al Khaimah Police seizes 103 kilos of hashish on one of the emirate's coasts

By Emirates247

Police in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, have seized 103 kilograms of hashish and arrested drug dealers who were attempting to smuggle the narcotics into the country.

The Anti-Narcotics Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police, in cooperation with the Coast Guard Command, caught the traffickers on a fishing boat on the coast of the emirate.

Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, praised the efforts of the anti-drug unit and the Coast Guard Command in protecting society from drugs and reducing the threat to security and stability in the region. Legal proceedings are underway.

