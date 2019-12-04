Sharjah cops recieved 32 fake crime calls in the past three months

By Staff

The Sharjah Police have received 32 calls that gave out misleading and false information on its emergency number 999 in three months. The calls made from August to October ranged from reports about domestic violence and vandalism to criminal threats and sexual abuse.

A man also raised a false alarm about a fire, grossly inconveniencing the police and their resources.

Amongst those calls, one Asian man called the Sharjah Police warning them that a bomb had been planted at a popular commercial outlet. The police swung into action and carried out necessary measures to deal with the situation. Later, it was found that it was a hoax call. The police managed to identify the caller thanks to surveillance cameras. The man was arrested and referred to the court.

These calls can leave the authorities confused and render their efforts futile, as they waste their time in investigating crimes that have not occurred.

A top officer said that the police operations room and departments concerned follow all procedures while dealing with such calls, even if, sometimes, their instincts tell them they are made up.

False callers can be jailed

False callers can recieve up to six months in jail and fine for reporting incidents or dangers that do not exist or for a crime the caller knows was not committed

Any person who falsely notifies the judicial authority or the administrative authorities about someone else can be jailed

It is an offence to fabricate material evidence that a person has committed a crime