Suicide cases reported after playing horrifying “Momo” game

By Staff

A 12-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy in Colombia committed suicide after playing a suicide challenge game on WhatsApp called “Momo”, according to “The Daily Mail”.

The tragic deaths happened within the space of just 48 hours in the municipality of Barbosa, in the north west Colombian area of Santander.

The game involves adding a phone number said to belong to 'Momo' - a terrifying avatar of a bird-like woman with bulging eyes - who then sends a series of challenges and threats ending with a demand that the player commits suicide.

The picture of the scary girl with big eyes, is taken from the work of the Japanese artist Midori Hayashi, who is not linked to the game in any way.

Once you click on her image and start talking to her you allow her to spy on your phone and access all your information and picture to threaten you later on.

If the players do not complete the challenges they are reportedly threatened with being cursed with an 'evil spell.'

Dubai Police warned people from sharing this game, and asked parents to warn their children from this game which is responsible for several suicide cases in many countries around the world, according to Al Bayan.