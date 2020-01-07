Taxi driver assaults passenger in Dubai

By Staff

A court heard a case of a taxi driver in Dubai who groped a teacher after she fell asleep.

The British teacher, 31, said she woke to find the Pakistani man touching her before he attempted to kiss her.

Instead of following directions to her home in Silicon Oasis, he had taken her to a secluded area of the city surrounded by buildings under construction.

She contacted RTA as soon as she got home, but was told to contact the police instead as the man needed to be arrested.

Dubai Police soon hurried to track the man down for arrest.

During questioning, he admitted touching the teacher after believing she was flirting with him, along with confessing to disconnecting the taxi's camera in order to carry out the assault.

He admitted a sexual assault charge during a hearing on Monday.

The case was adjourned until January 13, when a verdict is expected to be handed down.