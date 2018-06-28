Two men caught after sharing a video promoting cocaine

Ajman Police arrested two young men aged 30 and 21 for sharing a video on social media which promoted cocaine and drugs. Their case was referred to the prosecution, according to Arabic daily, Emarat Al Youm.

The official spokesperson of the Public Prosecutor's Office, Ahmed Al Hamadi, said that they received a tip off informing them of the video and immediately took action to arrest those involved.

He pointed out that the Attorney-General of the country stressed the importance of fighting drugs trafficking, usage, and promotion, as well as the need to cooperate with the authorities in any matter that affects national security.