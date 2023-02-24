UAE designates 3 individuals, 1 entity on its Local Terrorist List

By WAM

The UAE Cabinet has issued Resolution No. 9 of 2023, designating 3 individuals and 1 entitiy on its approved list of persons and organisations supporting terrorism (Local Terrorist List).

The resolution underscores the UAE's commitment to target and dismantle networks that finance terrorism and its related activities.

The resolution demands that regulatory authorities monitor and identify any individuals or entities affiliated with or associated with any financial, commercial or technical relationship and take the necessary measures according to the laws in force in the country in less than 24 hours.

Following is the full list of added individuals:

1. Hassan Ahmed Moukalled

2. Rani Hassan Moukalled

3. Rayyan Hassan Moukalled

Following is the full list of the added entities: CTEX Exchange.

