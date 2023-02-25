UAE Public Prosecution clarifies the penalty for damaging public funds

By E247

The state's Public Prosecutor's Office, through a video published today on its social media accounts, clarified the penalty for damaging public funds.

The Public Prosecutor's Office indicated that damaging public funds can be either intentional or accidental. In the case of intentional damage, according to Article 264 of Federal Decree-Law No. 31 of 2021 on the issuance of the Penal Code, any public employee or public servant who intentionally damages the funds or interests of the entity he works for or the funds or interests of others, or his known interests to that entity, shall be punished by temporary imprisonment.

In the case of accidental damage, according to Article 268 of the same Decree-Law, any public employee or public servant who, through his mistake, causes damage to the funds or interests of the entity he works for or the funds or interests of others, or their known interests to that entity, shall be punished with imprisonment and a fine not exceeding AED 50,000 or one of these two penalties.

Publishing this information comes within the framework of the state's Public Prosecutor's ongoing campaign to promote legal culture among members of society and disseminate all newly enacted and updated legislation in the country. This aims to raise public awareness of the law as a way of life."

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.