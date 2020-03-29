Violators of preventive measures to face fine up to AED50,000

By WAM

Anyone violating preventive measures and instructions given by the government to contain the coronavirus, COVID-19, will receive a fine not less than AED500 and not more than AED50,000, which can be doubled in the event of repeat offense.

According to regulations approved by the UAE Cabinet on violations of the preventive measures to contain the coronavirus, third-time violations will be referred to the federal crisis and emergency prosecution.

The new legislation, which includes a list of violations and resulting penalties is part of the government’s efforts to prevent the negative effects of coronavirus on the community, and protect the health and safety of citizens, residents and visitors.

The legislation mandates that individuals and establishments must adhere to the preventive measures and instructions issued by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Ministry of Interior, and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, NCEMA, such as quarantine, not having contact with people who contracted the virus, and other related instructions.

The Ministry of the Interior, general headquarters of police around the country and judicial officers in federal and local government authorities are tasked with monitoring the compliance of individuals and establishments with the preventive measures and instructions issued by relevant authorities.

Violations will be recorded and warnings and directives will be issued and may be printed, and a report of such violations will be submitted if violators refuse to respond to warnings.

However, any violation may be transferred to the Federal Public Prosecution if it is a punishable crime according to enforceable national laws, and an establishment violating the law may be closed for a period of up to six months, which can be extended.

The Ministry of Interior and police departments will be in charge of collecting fines from violators and may coordinate with relevant government authorities in the matter.

