Maid serves her employer tea mixed with black magic

By Staff

A housemaid who served her employer tea mixed with black magic in an attempt to control them was arrested and given a Dh 5000 fine, and three months of imprisonment followed by deportation.

Details of the case show that a GCC national called police after drinking tea which smelled and tasted bad served by his housemaid. The employer found small pieces of paper inside the tea pot with strange writings and symbols on them. When police searched the housemaid’s room, they found writing used by her for the purpose of black magic. The housemaid was arrested and referred to the court.

The housemaid appealed the verdict of the Court of First Instance, denied the accusations, and requested a lower punishment.



