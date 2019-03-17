Man arrested for throwing away puppies in garbage bag

By Bang

A man was arrested for throwing away eight puppies in a garbage bag.

Marshfield Police Department revealed that Robert Wild, 56, was taken into custody after he said he found the pooches in a rubbish can.

They headed over to the scene after they received a call about "the sound of kittens coming from a garbage can", but when investigators arrived at the scene, they discovered eight newborn puppies had been abandoned in the trash.

Authorities say Robert admitted to "discarding the puppies".

The puppies were transported to Marshfield Area Pet Shelter, who said that the puppies "are safe and in foster care" but will not be put up for adoption until they "grow up big and strong first".