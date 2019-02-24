Man gets 15 years for shooting wife in front of daughter

By AP

A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree murder for shooting his wife in front of the couple’s 10-year-old daughter.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports 50-year-old Richard Pick was scheduled to appear Thursday for a hearing before state District Judge Lee Faulkner but his defense attorney, Tanya Faia, said Pick intended to change his plea.

Pick faced a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison.

Kimberly Pick told the court she and her children fear he’s going to return to finish the job. She and her daughter were asleep when her husband put a gun to her head.

Court records say the little girl begged her father not to kill her mother.

Still, he shot his wife in the back as she walked away.