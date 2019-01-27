Man spent days with corpse - convicted

A man who Cincinnati police say killed his girlfriend and then spent three days in a home with her corpse has been found guilty of murder.

Prosecutors say 54-year-old Thomas Walker was in a rage when he shot 41-year-old Necole Craig-Jones in the head at their Cincinnati home in May 2016.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports a Hamilton County jury reached its verdict Thursday, finding Walker guilty of charges that also included gross abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

Walker’s attorneys argued the shooting was a tragic accident. Prosecutors countered that Walker planned behavior after the shooting in an attempt “to get himself out of trouble.”

Walker is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 14.

