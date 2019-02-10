Parole denied to attorney serving life in fatal dog mauling

By AP

California commissioners denied parole Thursday for a former San Francisco attorney serving a life sentence in a bizarre dog-mauling case that tested the limits of the state’s murder laws.

Marjorie Knoller is serving a sentence of 15 years to life in prison for second-degree murder after her dogs attacked and killed her neighbor, Diane Whipple, 33, in their San Francisco apartment building in 2001.

Commissioners decided Knoller can try again in three years, said parole board spokesman Luis Patino.