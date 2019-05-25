Bomb at Quetta mosque kills 2, wounds 28

By AP/AFP

At least two people were killed and more than two dozen injured by a blast during Friday prayers at a mosque in southwestern Pakistan, officials said.



The blast took place at the mosque in the city’s Pashtoonabad neighborhood during Friday prayers, according to Abdul Razzak Cheema, deputy inspector of police.



The bomb was set off remotely, said Cheema, adding that a bomb squad was dispatched to the site and was investigating. The bomb squad said 2.5 kilograms of explosive material was used in the devise that blew out windows in the building and partially destroyed the ceiling.



No group immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing but it appeared that the prayer leader was the target. Saleem Abro, from Quetta’s main civilian hospital, said 28 people were wounded.