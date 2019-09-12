Brazilian model testifies in cybercrime case against Neymar

By AP

The cybercrimes unit of Rio de Janeiro's police heard the testimony of Brazilian model Najila Trindade on Wednesday, part of an investigation linked to her assault allegation against soccer star Neymar.

Investigators in Rio are specifically looking into Neymar's posting on social media of images and messages of the Brazilian model without authorization, a possible violation of her online privacy.

A separate investigation into the model's assault accusations against Neymar at a Paris hotel in May was shut down by a judge earlier this month, citing a lack of evidence against the player.

This week, police in Sao Paulo indicted Trindade for procedural fraud, slanderous denunciation and extortion.

Coming out of police offices Wednesday, Trindade's lawyer, Cosme Araujo, said he is looking into pressing charges in Paris.

Neymar has always denied the accusation and said their relations were consensual.

