Drug smugglers used pizza to hide cannabis shipment

By Bang

Two Dutch men hid half a tonne of cannabis amongst out-of-date pizza.

The duo, Henrik Ruben and Dominic Leeman - both of whom have now been jailed - tried to smuggle the drugs into the UK in an unusual manner, as they attempted to hide the shipment in grated cheese and salad toppings.

The National Crime Agency explained that the pair - who were caught when the packages were intercepted at Dover in 2016 - actually intended to smuggle the drugs into the country and then send it back to the Netherlands for another shipment at a later date.