Florida lawmakers OK bill to pay former death row inmate $2M

By AP

A former Florida death row inmate who spent 43 years in prison for a murder he didn't commit could soon be compensated more than $2 million. The Legislature sent a bill to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday that would compensate Clifford Williams for the time he served in prison.

Williams was convicted of a 1976 Jacksonville murder and was on death row for four years before he was resentenced to life.

He was released last year after authorities acknowledged he was innocent.

