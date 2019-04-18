Gunmen kill at least 14 bus passengers in Pakistan

By AFP

Gunmen killed at least 14 people after forcing them to disembark from buses in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, officials said Thursday.

The attackers, who numbered around two dozen, were wearing uniforms from the paramilitary Frontier Corps, provincial home secretary Haider Ali told AFP.

They "stopped buses on the Makran Coastal Highway and gunned down 14 people", he said, adding that the four vehicles were travelling to the port megacity of Karachi from the coastal town of Ormara.

A naval official and a coast guard member were among those killed, Ali said. All the victims are believed to be Pakistani.

Provincial home minister Mir Zia Langov told AFP a full-scale investigation had been launched into the attack and to track down the gunmen, who he said had fled the scene.

"Such incidents are intolerable and we will not spare the terrorists who carried out this dastardly attack," he said.

Prime Minster Imran Khan also condemned the killings in a statement from his office.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which came less than a week after a suicide blast in provincial capital Quetta killed 20 people.